Major League Lacrosse Pissed At Jay Z Over Struggle DJ Khaled Lyrics

Where as DJ Khaled has dug his hole with another rapper in regards to the tepid new song “They Don’t Love You No More,” Jay Z has an entire sports league to deal with after he offended the game of lacrosse with his struggle metaphor perceivably aimed at Drake.

“Haters wanna ball/Let me tighten up my drawstring/Wrong sport, boy,/You know you soft as a lacrosse team,” the superstar rapper lamented as he closed out the posse track which also featured Rick Ross, Meek Mill and French Montana. Now the top dogs at Major League Lacrosse (yes, there is such a thing) are firing back at the Jiggaman, daring him to walk a day in their cleats.

Via MTV:

“Lacrosse is often called the fastest sport on two feet. Players are on the field dodging and shooting balls at over 100 miles per hour,” a MLL spokesperson told MTV News in a written statement issued on Tuesday (April 29). “With that said we don’t think Jay-Z knows what he’s talking about when he calls Lacrosse ‘soft’ I can guarantee you it is anything but a ‘soft’ sport,” the statement continued. To top it all off, MLL issues a challenge to the battle-tested MC. “Mr. Carter would not last one minute on a lacrosse field during a match and he is more than welcome to come to any of our games and try,” the statement read in closing.

We thought it was a wide-spread notion that lacrosse wasn’t for the faint of heart. Jay may have shown he was a little out of touch with this one.

