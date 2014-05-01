Kanye West’s Yeezus Film Gets Official Poster [VIDEO]

Back in February Kanye West debuted the trailer for Yeezus, a film that brings the experience of seeing Mr. West live in concert to a silver screen near you. To further promote the very little we know about the motion picture, an official poster has been released.

Bret Easton Ellis, whose credits include American Psycho and The Canyons, has the honor of crafting up the film’s script. Its proper screening is now attached to Milk Studios, but no concrete word on release date yet.

Ellis had this to say to VICE about working with West: “You know what, I can’t. It’s in Kanye-land and that’s subject to a whole other timeframe. He came and asked me to write the film. I didn’t want to at first. Then I listened to Yeezus. It was early summer last year and I was driving in my car. He’d given me an advance copy and I thought, regardless of whether I’m right for this project, I want to work with whoever made this. So fuck it, I said yes. And that’s how it happened. That was seven or eight months ago. We’ll see what happens.”

Peep the movie poster below and hit the flip to see the official trailer to Yeezus.

—

Photo: WENN

1 2Next page »