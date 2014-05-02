Pharrell, Rihanna, & More Appear At iHeartRadio Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Last night (May 1), a list of reputable musicians gathered at the first annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Pharrell, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and others showed face to present and accept awards, perform, and the like.

Performers included Pitbull, Luke Bryan, Bastille, 30 Seconds to Mars, and Ariana Grande, while Skateboard P and K. Dot also represented for R&B and Hip-Hop respectively on stage. The Neptune producer, who continued his year of flourish as the recipient of iHeart Radio’s innovator award, was showered in adornment by the likes of Beyoncé, Oprah, Usher, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato and Shakira. The aforementioned artists spoke of Pharrell and his contributions to music in video messages.

See images of your favorite artists at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on the following pages.

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com

