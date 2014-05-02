2 Chainz ft. Lil Boosie – “Wuda Cuda Shuda” [LISTEN]

The summer will be 2 Chainz’s whether you like it or not. As he preps his Free Base EP for a May 5 release, the Def Jam rapper antes up a new record called “Wuda Cuda Shuda,” featuring Lil Boosie.

This cut is dedicated to those who make excuses and cop pleas when plans go awry. Both the Hair Weave Killer and Boosie Bad Azz’s verses are purely situational, the latter made sure to send a message to the folks who didn’t support him while he was incarcerated.

Mike WiLL Made It handled the production.

Stream 2 Chainz’s “Wud Cuda Shuda” below. Give us your thoughts on the cut in the comments.

Photo: Instagram