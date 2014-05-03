Barclays Center Gives Drake The Jay Z Summer Jam Screen Treatment [VIDEO]

While the Brooklyn Nets were busy forcing a critical Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs, the Barclays Center helped their own brand ambassador Jay Z one-up his battle with the away team’s human mascot, Drake.

During the pre-game warm-ups, the Jumbotron camera found Drizzy minding his business in the crowd and placed a photoshopped Nets jersey on his body (Jay-Z’s #4 no doubt), while the classic anthem “Public Service Announcement (Interlude)” blared through the loudspeakers.

Upon hearing the song, Drake apparently sensed the jig and looked up to spot his Canadian likeness being tarnished and sulked away, hoping it would stop soon. The trip to BK was equally bittersweet, seeing that the Nets successfully kept hope alive by sending the series back to Toronto, winning by a score of 97-83.

Peep Drake’s NYC moment in the spotlight in the video below.

Photo: Instagram/Brooklyn Nets