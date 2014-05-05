Chief Keef Failed To Get Health Insurance For Baby Daughter

At this point it’s clear that Chief Keef give no f*cks about much of anything. Case in point, Sosa has failed to acquire health insurance for his baby daughter.

Reports TMZ:

Barack Obama would be SUPER DISAPPOINTED in Chief Keef ... ’cause according to his baby mama, the rapper has FAILED to get his daughter health insurance.



It ain’t like Chief can’t afford it … as his ex points out in legal docs, he signed a $6 million record deal in 2013 and has at least $594,167.46 in liquid assets.



The woman, Jasmine Woodford, claims she’s just a poor nursing student who can’t afford to buy a health plan herself … and a judge previously ordered Keef to pony up, but he never did.

We still gotta hear both sides, though. But forgive for not putting much faith in Chief Keef when it comes to being responsible.

