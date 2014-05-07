CLOSE
Eminem Announces Summer Show At London’s Wembley Stadium [LISTEN]

Eminem has his sights set on the UK this summer, as he recently gave BBC radio host Zane Lowe some privileged information. As per his announcement, the superstar MC will be performing at the world renowned Wembley Stadium in London on July 11.

Lowe more or less made the actual announcement, while Em screamed “Wembley Stadium mate!,” in his best Australian accent. But on a more serious note, this will be the Shady Records CEO’s first show in the UK’s capital since 2001. These days the rapper admittedly prefers a more stable life, where there’s less touring and more one-off shows, so the upcoming Wembley Stadium concert is a perfect match.

Hear Eminem speak more about his upcoming appearance and a little about the upcoming Total Slaughter rap battle in the audio clip below.

eminem-wembley-concert-flyer

Photo: Instagram

