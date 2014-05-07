FOX Picks Up Lee Daniels’ Empire For Full Series

FOX has seemingly been so impressed by Hip-Hop drama Empire’s pilot episode that they’ve ordered it to become a full series to offset their Batman prequel.

The series will star Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson and be directed by Lee Daniels of the highly successful The Butler.

Via The Wrap:

“Empire” comes from Imagine Entertainment, in association with 20th Century Fox Television. “Empire” is a 13-episode family drama set in the world of a hip-hop empire featuring original and current music. Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo are producers, with Daniels directing the pilot. Terrence Howard, Gabourey Sidibe, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollet and Macy Gray will star in the project. Yesterday, Fox picked up its Batman prequel “Gotham,” to the surprise of no one.

Empire’s announcement should be of equally no surprise, seeing that Timbaland was recruited to score the on-screen action in March.

Howard will serve as the head character, who is trying to run a Hip-Hop label in the midst of a seedy environment.

—

