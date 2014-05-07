2 Chainz – “Trap Back” [VIDEO]

Just days after releasing the Freebase EP, 2 Chainz returns with a visual for track two, “Trap Back.” MTV Jams received exclusive rights to premiere the clip.

Chainz channels the West Coast, as he cruises the streets of Los Angeles on a souped up bicycle and the kind of garb we’ve seen in the classic California gangster flicks. The gritty treatment’s has an interesting gloss due an achromatic scenes.

“Trap Back” is one of seven songs that appear on 2 Chainz’s Freebase EP, which dons guest appearances from Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, Lil Boosie, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Pair Chainz and company with thumping production from the likes of Mike WiLL Made It, Young Chop, and Metro Boomin, just to name a few, and you have a solid project of summery cuts.

Peep the “Trap Back” video below.

Photo: MTV