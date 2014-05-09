Dr. Dre Confirms Beats Sale To Apple For Billions [VIDEO]

Yesterday, news broke that Apple was nearing a deal to purchase headphone and music streaming service Beats for a reported $3.2 billion. It’s still not officially a done deal, but Dr. Dre, who founded the company with Jimmy Iovine, confirmed the sale, in footage captured by R&B crooner Tyrese.

The former Black Ty was in a studio with Dre (and director F. Gary Gray) talking ish, so of course he posted the video (which was pulled—but nothing is ever truly wiped from Internets).

“Billionaire boys club for real homies. The Forbes list just changed,” says Tyrese, with Dre lurking in the back. “It came out like two weeks ago, they need to update the Forbes list. Sh*t just changed.”

That’s when Dre added, “In a big way, understand that. The first billionaire in Hip-Hop, right here from the motherf*cking West Coast, believe it!”

A change has come indeed. But Detox is now pretty much a myth.

Check out Dre stuntin’ below.

—

Photo: YouTube