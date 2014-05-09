Jay Z Signs Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown To Roc Nation Sports

Hip-Hop mogul Jay Z now brings into the Roc Nation Sports family Pittsburgh Steelers’ own, Antonio Brown.

The superstar wide receiver joins an elite roster that includes Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kevin Durant, Tulsa Shock’s Skylar Diggins and more.

The Roc had this to say over Twitter: “We’re excited to welcome Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown84) of the Pittsburgh @Steelers to the #RocNationSports family!”

Roc Nation Sports’ latest announcement comes days after signing former Kentucky Wildcat and star shooting guard, James Young.

Photo: WENN

