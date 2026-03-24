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OJ Da Juiceman Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Cop

OJ Da Juiceman Arrested, Faces Multiple Charges After Allegedly Pointing Gun At State Trooper

OJ Da Juiceman was arrested last week in Georgia, according to reports.

Published on March 24, 2026
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Juiceland With OJ Da Juiceman - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

OJ Da Juiceman was arrested last week in Georgia, according to reports.

The Atlanta rapper is accused of allegedly pointing a gun at a state trooper. Authorities say he was hit with 10 charges in total, including eight misdemeanors such as aggressive driving, reckless driving, reckless driving and pointing or aiming a gun at another person.

The remaining two charges are felonies: possession of a firearm and aggravated assault upon a public safety officer. If convicted, the serious charges could carry a sentence of 5 to 10 years behind bars.

According to reports, the incident allegedly took place earlier this year when the 44-year-old rapper drove past a Georgia State trooper and pointed a firearm in the officer’s direction. Reports also claim OJ was tailgating the state trooper before switching lanes, allegedly aiming the weapon at the officer while speeding away.

Neither OJ Da Juiceman nor his team has released an official statement regarding the situation. However, his attorney is reportedly requesting that the rapper be released on bond while he fights the case.

Outside of his current legal troubles, the Georgia MC has continued to stay active musically. He recently released a new project titled R&B Juice 2, which features 12 tracks.

During a recent interview with Hot 107.9’s DJ Holiday, the rapper also spoke on the possibility of a Brick Squad reunion.

“I would love to see it, but I mean, I can’t really say it. A lot of time has gone by, years have gone by, and the animosity kinda dimmed away. I never detoured away if anybody called my line to do willing to do a whole big Brick Squad reunion. I’m always willing to do it.”

Tensions between Gucci Mane and Wake Flocka Flame have made a full Brick Squad reunion difficult over the years, but OJ has made it clear he would be open to the idea if it ever came together. 

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