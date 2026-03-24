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Dwayne Johnson & His 'Moana' Wig Gets Meme Treatment

Dwayne Johnson’s Bundles Steal The Show In New Trailer For Disney’s ‘Moana’

Published on March 24, 2026
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  • The trailer, which expands on what fans saw in 2025, centers around Catherine Lagaʻaia as the wayfinder Moana who seeks the help of the demigod Maui, played by Johnson, featuring his tattoos and long hair.
  • Speaking on his transformation for the role, Johnson said: "That [suit] is a couple of hours every day of transforming, putting that on."
  • People can't stop talking about is his wig, which has become an instant classic meme on social media.
Dwayne Johnson & His 'Moana' Wig Gets Meme Treatment
Disney / Moana / Dwayne Johnson

We finally got the trailer for the new Disney live-action Moana movie, and we also got Dwayne Johnson rocking an eyebrow-raising wig.

After dropping numerous teasers, the first full trailer for Moana gives us our first look at Johnson as Maui, the character he also voiced in the animated feature-length film.

The trailer, which expands on what fans saw in 2025, centers around Catherine Lagaʻaia as the wayfinder Moana who seeks the help of the demigod Maui, played by Johnson, featuring his tattoos and long hair.

Speaking on his transformation for the role, Johnson said: “That [suit] is a couple of hours every day of transforming, putting that on.”

Rounding out the film’s cast is John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams, who portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as Moana’s revered Gramma Tala.

Laga’aia, a newcomer, and her amazing singing skills, along with other popular elements from the animated movie like Tamatoa, also make appearances in the trailer.

The official synopsis for Moana from Disney reads:

Moana answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

Social Media Is Frying Dwayne Johnson’s Wig In Moana

But what people can’t stop talking about is his wig, which has become an instant classic meme on social media.

Another user on social media wrote about Johnson’s wig, “that’s just the scorpion king with a perm, be so serious rn.”

Bruh.

We are definitely looking forward to the press run for this film because we are sure someone is going to ask Johnson about that wig.

Until then, you can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

disney Dwayne Johnson Dwayne The Rock Johnson movies

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