Solange Knowles Kicks & Punches Jay Z In Elevator [VIDEO]

Beyoncé is stressed right about now. Footage has been released of Solange Knowles physically attacking Jay Z in an elevator as they left the afterparty last week’s Met Gala.

The grainy black and white footage shows Bey, Hova and Solange entering an elevator. Solange steps to Jigga, gets in his face and eventually starts violently swinging and kicking at the rapper/mogul. Sh*t got real.

Reports TMZ:

According to our sources, it all went down at a Met Gala after party last week at the Standard Hotel in NYC. In the video … Jay Z, Beyonce and Solange step into the elevator … and then Solange goes crazy, screaming at Jay before unleashing a violent attack. A large man — who appears to be a bodyguard — attempts to hold Solange back, but she manages to connect at least 3 times. At one point Solange throws a kick and Jay grabs her foot, but never attempts to strike her. Beyonce stands by without getting physically involved.

Props to Jay Z for not reacting in kind with violence. But why is Beyoncé not even really reacting to her sister putting hands on her husband, though?

We gotta hear both sides, stat. Check out footage of the family leaving the party right here.

UPDATE: Check out the extended footage on the flip.

Photo: TMZ