DJ Mustard ft. 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign – “Down On Me” [LISTEN]

The stat sheet shows that Roc Nation producer DJ Mustard is the sure shot choice for a hit record these days. But the West Coast front runner plans to expand his portfolio with his 10 Summers debut album.

Today, he debuted the leading single, “Down On Me,” featuring 2 Chainz and XXL Freshman Ty Dolla $ign. Sonically, the song is what we’ve come to expect from Mustard. Hypnotic chords have an echoing effect over pounding 808 drums and claps, which will only do justice on the dance floor. “I got a b*tch that drop it down for a n***a,” chants Ty Dolla in the most playeristic fashion possible, while Chainz contributes a verse chocked full of his patented one-liners.

Stream “Down On Me” below and look for 10 Summers to release sooner than later.

Photo: Instagram