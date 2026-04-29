French Montana, Max B & Chase Belly “Bet It All,” Lil Wayne & Lil Twist “Addict” & More | Daily Visuals 4.29.26

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ever since touching home after a lengthy prison stint, Max B has really been hard at work dropping off new work and videos in hopes of recapturing the buzz he had before being sentenced to prison in 2009, and as he does he still has the full support of his day-one, French Montana be his side putting the battery in his back (pause).

Coming through with some new visuals to “Bet It All,” French, Max and Chase Belly get iced out and turnt up in the streets of Harlem where the dice and money hit the floor and some of their peoples try to bring back the “Harlem Shake” that was made famous in the early 2000’s. We hope it becomes a thing again. Just sayin.

Lil Twist and Lil Wayne meanwhile keep things a little more lowkey and for their clip to “Addict,” Twisty and Weezy get smoked out while having some thick young women demonstrate just how dangerous their curves are when they get up close and personal. Looks like a wild ride to be honest.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Khaled featuring Future and Lil Baby, Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA, MAX B & CHASE BELLY – “BET IT ALL”

LIL TWIST & LIL WAYNE – “ADDICT”

DJ KHALED FT. FUTURE & LIL BABY – “ONE OF THEM”

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y – “CLOSE YOUR EYES”

MILLYZ – “WILT CHAMBERLAIN”

CORY GUNZ FT. STYLES P & STRAINS FOR LIFE – “WYFL FREESTYLE”

VYBZ KARTEL – “VICTORY”

BRYSON TILLER – “IT’S OK”

OMARION – “THE ONE”