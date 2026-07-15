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Daphne Joy Says She's "Scared Of Love" After Past Relationships

Daphne Joy Tells DJ Akademiks She’s “Scared Of Love” After Past Relationships

Despite her fears, she admits Akademiks made an impression.

Published on July 15, 2026
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Daphne Joy is opening up about the emotional scars left by past relationships and why an unexpected connection with DJ Akademiks has helped her look at love a little differently.

As per Complex, the model and entrepreneur admitted she’s still hesitant to fully embrace romance after everything she’s experienced over the last few years during a recent interview with Akademiks. “I’m just so scared of love,” Daphne confessed. “I’m not going to lie.” When Akademiks suggested she may simply have loved the wrong people, Daphne explained that she’s intentionally slowing things down before entering another relationship.

“I just want to take my time because maybe I’m not using my discernment enough,” she said. “Maybe I’m too loving, and I fall into the wrong love.” Although the interview was released this week, it appears to have been filmed in June, based on social media posts the pair shared around that time. Their chemistry quickly became a topic of conversation online after Akademiks posted photos with Daphne and jokingly captioned them, “SECURED. WHERE SHE AT? HERE SHE IS.” The pair’s connection actually began during one of the most difficult periods of Daphne’s public life.

Earlier this year, a private video involving Daphne, Sean “Diddy” Combs and adult entertainer Sly Diggler circulated online without her consent, placing her back at the center of intense public scrutiny. Akademiks discussed the situation publicly before later speaking with Daphne directly. During one of their conversations, he admitted he was attracted to her, prompting Daphne to respond that she found his attraction to her attractive.

Daphne later expanded on that connection during an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, revealing she’d be open to going on a date with Akademiks—not because of his looks, but because of the way he treated her during an emotionally vulnerable time. “It’s not about the looks. It’s about how someone makes you feel,” she explained. “And I think, in a really crazy time, he interviewed me at one of my most, probably, emotionally vulnerable times, and he made me laugh.”

Long before the recent headlines, Daphne built a career as a model, actress and entrepreneur. She is also the founder of Daphne Joy Swim, her swimwear brand launched in 2024, and is the mother of Sire Jackson, her 13-year-old son with rapper 50 Cent.

While social media continues to speculate about where things stand between Daphne Joy and DJ Akademiks, the interview makes one thing clear: for now, she’s focused less on rushing into love and more on protecting her peace while remaining open to genuine connections.

You can see the interview below.

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