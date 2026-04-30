Subscribe
Close
French Montana

Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz Next, Social Media Yawns

Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz Battle Announced, Social Media Yawns

Rick Ross and French Montana are taking their catalogs to the Verzuz stage.

Published on April 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

Rick Ross and French Montana are taking their catalogs to the Verzuz stage.

Set for May 7, Rozay and Montana will face off in what many are calling one of the more unexpected matchups yet. Both artists have deep discographies, so on paper, it could make for a solid battle, but social media isn’t fully convinced.

Reactions online have been mixed, with some fans already crack jokes about how the battle might play out.

“Who gone play a Drake feature first?”

Others weren’t feeling it at all.

“I would rather watch the National Spelling Bee than watch this sh*t.”

Despite the skepticism, the two rappers do have history, collaborating on records like “Stay Schemin’,” “Pop That,” and “Marble Floors,” which could lead to come overlap during the battle.

Ross may also have a slight edge, having previously stepped into the Verzuz arena against 2 Chainz. Meanwhile Tyrese, who’s had his own viral Verzuz moment, shared his thought on the upcoming matchup.

“Let’s gooooo!!!!!!!! I promise I love French…. Rick Ross got this one.”

Check out some of the reactions to the newly announced, Rick Ross and French Montana Verzuz below.

Some fans are not checking for this Verzuz battle, clearly.

The people need to know…

Adlib kings.

Is it weird though?

Tell us how you really feel…SMH

Related Tags

French Montana Rick Ross verzuz

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion

    Klay Thompson Goes Live While Enjoying The 'High Seas' Following Split From Megan Thee Stallion

    Bossip

    No One Asked You, Sir: Slim Thug Says He Can't Date Megan Thee Stallion After Her Klay Thompson Breakup--'I'm Good'

    Bossip
    "Miami Vice" Press Conference

    Everything We Know About The Miami Vice Reboot & It's Already Looking Like A Must-See

    Cassius Life
    Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice

    Mike Vrabel Clowned For Counseling Comeback As Alleged Shared Dianna Russini's Spotify Playlist Leaks

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Old man and young woman enjoying red wine on a balcony around sunset
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump’s Top Terror Official, Julia Varvaro, Exposed On Sugar Daddy Website

    Comment
    President Trump Makes a Statement From White House After Possible Shooting At WHCA Dinner
    19 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During ’60 Minutes’ Interview

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

    Comment
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam’ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

    Comment
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    Trending
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Social Media Tells Trick Daddy “Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up,” After He Trashes Older Women

    Comment
    Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

    Comment
    Jordan Brand x Nigel Sylvester
    Style & Fashion  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Nigel Sylvester Drops New Mobile Game In Anticipation For The Release Of His “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4

    Comment
    HavinMotion
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Washington DC Area Rapper HavinMotion Dies At 22

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Rappers Who Cooned, Oops, We Mean Performed For Trump

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close