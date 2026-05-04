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Ice Spice Teams Up With Wendy's After Micky D's Squabble

Ice Spice Teams With Wendy’s For New Commercial Spot Following Her Fight At McDonald’s

Published on May 4, 2026
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Leave it to Ice Spice to turn a random fight in a McDonald’s into a marketing gig for a rival fast-food joint in just a matter of weeks.

Just last month, a video of Ice Spice throwing hands with a fan inside and outside a McDonald’s in Los Angeles was the talk of the social media town, as it was the first time fans witnessed Ice Spice get down for her crown and actually hold her own. Not too long after that, she took to X to share the same video with a caption that read “this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s.”

Smelling a promotional opportunity, Wendy’s decided to capitalize on the shoutout and enlisted the talents of the “Munch” rapper to help them hawk their “upgraded” beloved Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The collaboration did not disappoint. In the new promotional spot, Ice Spice shows off Wendy’s new and improved Spicy Chicken Sandwich while daydreaming about getting an iced-out “Ice Spicy” piece and even getting “Ice Spicy” tattooed on her neck.

With the backlash that Wendy’s has been getting after its chairman was outed as pro-Trump and Ice Spice’s music career not being what it was just a few years ago, they both really needed this. Just sayin’.

Not to mention, we’re sure this means Ice Spice will get the VIP treatment at every Wendy’s restaurant, which will ensure that she never downsizes to those Ozempic levels that had fans worrying about her health not that long ago. We all love thick Ice Spice over thin Ice Spice.

Check out Ice Spice’s new Wendy’s spot below. And let us know your thoughts on this collaboration and, if you’ll be trying Wendy’s new and improved Spicy Chicken Sandwich, in the comments section.

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