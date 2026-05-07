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'Star Fox' Fans Are Not Feeling Fox McCloud's Redesign

‘Star Fox’ Fans Are Slamming Fox McCloud’s Redesign In The Nintendo Switch 2 Remake

Fans of Star Fox have been screaming for a new game in the long-dormant franchise, and Nintendo has answered the call, well, sort of.

Published on May 7, 2026
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  • Wednesday evening, Nintendo shocked the video game world with a surprise Star Fox Direct presentation, officially pulling back the veil on Star Fox, a glossy remake of 1997's Star Fox 64.
  • It's also the third time, fourth according to some gamers, that Star Fox 64 has been given the remake treatment.
  • Some hilariously compared Fox McCloud to Bad Taxidermy Fox, one of the internet's favorite memes.
Star Fox
Nintendo / Star Fox

When it was revealed that Fox McCloud from Star Fox would be in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, many quickly speculated that a game announcement was imminent. It turns out they were right, but it’s not a new game, but a remake, featuring a new sexy looking Arwing fighter and character designs that are not landing well with fans.

Star Fox
Nintendo

Fans of Star Fox have been screaming for a new game in the long-dormant franchise, and Nintendo has answered the call, well, sort of.

Wednesday evening, Nintendo shocked the video game world with a surprise Star Fox Direct presentation, officially pulling back the veil on Star Fox, a glossy remake of 1997’s Star Fox 64.

It’s also the third time, fourth according to some gamers, that Star Fox 64 has been given the remake treatment.

What should have been excitement about the return of Star Fox quickly turned into jokes, specifically about Fox McCloud’s more realistic look, which took the iconic character and his team into the uncanny valley.

Some hilariously compared Fox McCloud to Bad Taxidermy Fox, one of the internet’s favorite memes.

Others compared Fox’s new look to “Ugly Sonic,” Sonic’s first design in the first film, which was eventually changed after the director responded to backlash.

Damn.

Star Fox arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2 June 25; until then, you can see more reactions below.

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