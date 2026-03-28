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Fox McCloud's Return Sparks Plenty of Reactions

Nintendo Revealing Fox McCloud Will Be In ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Triggers Plenty of Emotions

The reactions to the news were instantaneous. It also adds fuel to the fire that there is a new Star Fox video game in the works, coming this year.

Published on March 28, 2026
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  • Nintendo confirms Fox McCloud's inclusion in Super Mario Galaxy Movie, exciting some fans but disappointing others who wished it was a surprise.
  • Fans speculate this could hint at a new Star Fox game, as the movie serves as McCloud's gaming world reintroduction.
  • Movie studios' tendency to reveal major details before release divides opinions, though it's unlikely to impact the film's box office performance.
Nintendo / Universal / Illumination / Getty Images / The Super Mario Galaxy Movie / Glenn Powell / Star Fox

The latest announcement involving The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is sparking a bevy of emotions on social media.

Nintendo confirmed a significant rumor when it dropped a new poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, revealing that Fox McCloud from the Star Fox video game franchise will be in the animated feature.

The cherry on the top was the reveal that Glenn Powell will be the voice of the ace, and you couldn’t find a person on the internet who doesn’t believe the Top Gun: Maverick star was the perfect choice for the role. His announcement video was also pretty on point.

The reactions to the news were instantaneous.

Fans of the long-dormant video game franchise who are happy to see the Arwing pilot again, confirming Nintendo still has him on the back of their minds.

It also adds fuel to the fire that there is a new Star Fox video game in the works, coming this year, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be McCloud’s re-introduction to the gaming world.

I, for one, am one of those fans.

Some Fans Wished Nintendo Didn’t Reveal Fox McCloud’s Involvement In The Film

But in the same breath, I can understand why there is a faction of the fandom that wishes Nintendo had kept this news close to the chest.

It would have hit so hard, sitting in that movie theater chair, enjoying my popcorn and sour patch watermelon, to see Fox McCloud appear on that IMAX screen without knowing he was in the movie. It would have been on the scale of confirming one of our favorite Marvel heroes was about to show up in a MCU post-credit scene.

Brandon Davis, formerly of ComicBook.com spoke for all of us when he said on X (formerly Twitter), “wish i didnt see this poster.”

Me too Brandon, me too.

But what’s done is done. Do I think this will hurt The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s run at the box office? Absolutely not, but it just adds to a trend of these movie studios tending to shoot their loads before the movie drops, revealing significant info, so they can entice more people to head to the theater.

We shall see if it does indeed work.

But hey, look on the bright side, Fox McCloud is definitely getting a new game and a movie. Also, maybe he’s not even the biggest reveal in the movie.

You can see more reactions below.

The theater will erupt if this moment happens.

If this happens, OMG

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HHW Gaming Nintendo Super Mario Brothers video games

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