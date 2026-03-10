Subscribe
Close
Games

Donald Glover Cast As Yoshi In 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,'

Donald Glover Cast As Yoshi In ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ The Internet Is Stunned

Glover wasn't the only new csst announcement; Issa Rae will also be in the film, and she will be voicing Honey Queen.

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Glover wasn't the only new csst announcement; Issa Rae will also be in the film, and she will be voicing Honey Queen. Both Glover and Rae join an already stacked cast that features Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Brie Larson (Rosalina), and Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.).
  • Most are surprised that Nintendo and Universal were able to keep Glover's attachment to the film.
  • Mario and Luigi's next feature-length animated adventure arrives in theaters on April 1.
Donald Glover Cast As Yoshi In 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,' The Internet Is Stunned
Getty Images / Donald Glover / The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Ahead of Mario Day, Nintendo dropped the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Still, everyone was shocked when it was revealed that Donald Glover would be voicing Mario’s lovable dinosaur sidekick, Yoshi.

You read that correctly, Glover is the voice of Yoshi, who doesn’t really say anything but his name. The announcement that the actor/rapper would be part of the cast came after the reveal of the final trailer for the upcoming animated feature.

Glover wasn’t the only new csst announcement; Issa Rae will also be in the film, and she will be voicing Honey Queen. Both Glover and Rae join an already stacked cast that features Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Brie Larson (Rosalina), and Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.).

But it was the announcement, Glover, that the internet was talking. Most are surprised that Nintendo and Universal were able to keep Glover’s attachment to the film.

Honestly, we are shocked too.

Another person wrote about Glover’s casting, “I’ve realised there’s not a single thing Donald Glover CAN’T do in his career, so i’m not about to start judging him now. But also that’s fucking HILARIOUS.”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the follow-up to 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed more than $1.3 billion globally.

Mario and Luigi’s next feature-length animated adventure arrives in theaters on April 1.

You can see more reactions to Glover playing Yoshi in the gallery below.

Related Tags

Donald Glover HHW Gaming movies Nintendo Super Mario Brothers video games

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Savage X Fenty Celebrates Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom

    Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

    Bossip
    The Serpentine Summer Party 2023

    Oui Love To See It! Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Reconciliation With Lusty Lip Locking In Paris

    Bossip
    Celebrities Attend Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

    Dwight Howard's Wife Claims CPS Took Their Daughter & Blames His Alleged Drug Use

    Cassius Life
    15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

    Dak Prescott & Fiancé Split A Month Before Wedding, Gets Blitzed By Ring Jokes

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Fires Back With Another Diss Track After 50 Cent Appears To Take Shot On Power Theme Song

    Comment
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    News  |  Written By Hip-Hop Wired Staff

    Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    Louisiana US State Vector Road Map Grey
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    BRUH News: Louisiana Mayor Convicted Of Drunk Sex With A Minor

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

    Comment
    DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
    12 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

    Comment
    Bob Power
    16 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hip-Hop Mourns The Loss Of Recording Engineer Bob Power

    Comment
    Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Diddy Scores Earlier Release Date While Fighting His Conviction

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close