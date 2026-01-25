Subscribe
Yoshi Arrives In Latest Look At 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Latest Trailer Introduces Yoshi

The second trailer was all about YOSHI (we bet you said that in his voice), and yes, he is even more adorable in film format.

Published on January 25, 2026
Nintendo / The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Following the slight tease in the first movie’s post-credits scene, we are now getting our first look at Mario and Luigi’s trusty and very adorable dinosaur sidekick, Yoshi.

Nintendo held a special Direct stream while many of you were still sleeping, and it was all about Mario’s next theatrical adventure, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The first trailer revealed that celebrity Nintendo stan Brie Larson as the voice of Princess Rosalina and that Benny Safdi is lending his voice talents to Bowser Jr., the film’s antagonist.

The second trailer was all about YOSHI (we bet you said that in his voice), and yes, he is even more adorable in film format.

Mario’s lovable, always-hungry sidekick will be a massive part of the film’s story, and, as in the video game Yoshi’s Island, he will have to protect a baby version of Mario and Luigi.

The Latest Trailer Had More To Show Than Just Yoshi

Yoshi was not the only thing shown off during the trailer; we also see plenty of cool easter eggs from across the numerous Super Mario games, including Mario Galaxy.

Returning from the first film are Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular heroic plumber, Charlie Day as his lovable, and oftentimes scaredy cat brother Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

During the Direct, Illumination’s Chris Meledandri said that animation on the film has been “fully completed,” and it is now in post-production, with teams working on sound design and music.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters in April.

You can see reactions to the latest trailer below.

