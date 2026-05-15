Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Rep the culture. Rep the city. The commemorative #BirthdayBashATL Soccer Jersey brings 30 years of Birthday Bash and Atlanta culture to life in one clean, bold, iconic piece. Created in partnership with Hot 107.9 and designed by Jo Jo Stephens of Stargazer Jerseys, this limited-edition drop delivers standout style with a premium feel worthy of the moment. From the smooth sublimated design to the embroidered chest logos, every detail is made to celebrate the energy, pride, and legacy of the city. With limited quantities available, this is your chance to own a collectible piece of Birthday Bash history before it’s gone.

Features

Limited-edition commemorative jersey celebrating 30 years of Birthday Bash and Atlanta culture

celebrating 30 years of Birthday Bash and Atlanta culture Created in partnership with Hot 107.9 for an official, city-proud release

for an official, city-proud release Designed by Jo Jo Stephens of Stargazer Jerseys

Moisture-wicking polyester fabric to help keep you cool and comfortable

to help keep you cool and comfortable Sublimated all-over design for bold, lasting color and detail

for bold, lasting color and detail Embroidered chest logos for a premium finish

for a premium finish Available in youth and adult sizes for fans across generations

for fans across generations Pre-order item shipping approximately 3–4 weeks after the pre-order window closes

shipping approximately Limited quantities available — secure yours before the drop sells out

Grab The Limited Edition #BIRTHDAYBASHATL 2026 SOCCER JERSEY! was originally published on hotspotatl.com