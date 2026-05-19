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Drake Song Mashed-Up With “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Theme

Published on May 19, 2026
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Much has been said about Drake’s surprising release of three albums in Iceman, Maid Of Honour, and Habibti. But even with all the hate and criticism that the Canadian crooner’s been receiving since the rollout, the streaming numbers “don’t lie” and are proving that Drizzy is still beloved across the world regardless of what K. Dot did to him in the summer of 2024.

That being said, the internet will not pass up any opportunity to have a little fun with the embattled rapper and producer/creator Spectre decided to remix one of Drake’s standout cuts “2 Hard 4 The Radio” by throwing Drizzy’s vocals over a classic instrumental that 80’s babies will appreciate, “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.”

Having Drake’s bars and flows over the classic TV sitcom theme song made for an impeccable pairing and probably added more commercial appeal to a song that was already gaining much traction amongst Drizzy fans. Whether or not this was meant to clown Drake is anyone’s guess, but the mash-up is definitely worth bumping once or twice as it’s actually pretty damn entertaining. We wouldn’t be surprised if Will Smith decided to throw a few bars on this particular remix and get that ball rolling as he’s been showing interest in resurrecting his rap career as of late. Lord knows he needs some kind of buzz.

Check out Spectre’s “Fresh Prince” remix to Drake’s “2 Hard 4 The Radio” below and let us know your thoughts on the remix in the comments section below.

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