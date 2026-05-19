Fetty Wap’s 2026 Comeback: Rebuilding Wealth and Luxury Lifestyle After Prison

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His legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, but the world knows him as the rapper, Fetty Wap. After serving a federal prison sentence for a drug trafficking charge, he’s wasted no time in making a comeback that shows off his melodic style. While being locked up was a major change from his previous luxury lifestyle, where he spent millions of dollars on family and friends and going skydiving, the experience gave him a new, healthier perspective on life.

Fetty Wap has had 3 Top 10 hits and 13 total song entries so far on the Billboard Hot 100 List. His new chapter may include more hits, as he released a new album, Xavier, just two months after his release from federal prison. His recent interviews have shown the mental and physical growth that can carry him far into his new lifestyle upgrades.

Who Is Fetty Wap?

Willie Junior Maxwell II took on the stage name “Fetty” to signify money, while “Wap” is homage to rapper Gucci Mane’s alias GuWop. His breakout hit was “Trap Queen,” which spent 25 consecutive weeks on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and helped earn him BET’s Best New Artist Award.

He became an overnight star who stayed on the red carpet and was known for his unique melodic rap style, blending it with R&B singing.

In October 2021, the New Jersey native was arrested on drug trafficking charges a week after the release of The Butterfly Effect. On Jan 8, 2026, after serving only half of his initial sentence, the rapper tasted freedom again. However, he’ll remain under federal supervision in Philadelphia for the next five years.

What Was His Previous Luxury Lifestyle Like?

The rapper told Vibe Magazine, after his Vibe digital cover shoot, which put a major stamp on his 2015 breakout year, “Right after that, I went to jump out of a plane.”

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In addition to skydiving, the rapper pursued other adrenaline-fueled activities like dirtbike riding, bungee jumping, and jet skiing. He had a fully loaded Yamaha Banshee quad bike to enjoy ATV riding.

He indulged in his love of Jordans and jeans in his luxury lifestyle. Reportedly, he purchased a pair of those shoes every day once the money rolled in and owned over 150 pairs of Robin’s Jeans.

He was also very generous with his newfound wealth, which started with buying his mother a house. Fetty Wap reportedly spent $20 million covering loved ones’ lifestyles, such as buying a friend a BMW. While spending greatly reduced his networth, he doesn’t focus on his income loss now that he’s free to enjoy family and freedom again.

How Was He Preparing for a Changing Lifestyle After Prison?

While he has wasted no time producing new music, Fetty Wap has also made his personal growth and new business ventures a priority. Thanks to his focus on family, community initiatives, and mental health, the rapper seems more mature and healthier than ever.

While behind bars, he didn’t waste time on his self-improvement as he got his GED and took HVAC courses. He was realistic about having a business backup with his HVAC skills for building wealth in case his post-prison rap resurgence didn’t take off. Luckily, the rapper seems to have a lot of support and positive reactions from his honesty about new life lessons and pursuits.

It’s hard not to notice the rapper also looks significantly different. While in prison, he put himself on a highly disciplined fitness routine that included strict daily workouts. As a result, he’s buff with 85 pounds of muscle.

What Is His View on Self-care?

When asked what the first thing he did was genuinely for himself after his release, he replied to People Magazine, “Take a shower with my shoes off. I know it probably sounds crazy, but you have shower shoes when you’re in prison.”

When you spend years having to shower with others and with shower shoes, it’s no surprise that you welcome the privacy and potential luxury of this daily ritual again. Whether you’re a celebrity or private citizen, a self-care shower can help anyone boost well-being and de-stress.

Enhance your self-care routine with a consultation with the team at Five Star Bath Solutions renovations. Enjoy a stunning walk-in shower, rainfall shower heads, and gorgeous but easy-to-clean natural stone among the many new features that create a luxury bathing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Fetty Wap Go Blind?

You may notice that Fetty Wao can’t see out of his left eye. That’s because he was left blind in that eye due to a case of congenital glaucoma, which he was born with. The disease can damage the optic nerve due to high pressure in the eye.

What Rapper Has a 4.0 GPA?

Kendrick Lamar has long been renowned as one of Hip-Hop’s most eloquent and intelligent rappers. He graduated from high school with a 4.0 GPA, but J. Cole achieved a 4.2 GPA.

Why Did Lil Bibby Stop Rapping?

Lil Bibby decided to move from the front stage to behind the scenes. He now runs his own record label, called Grade A Productions, and also focuses on other entrepreneurial pursuits such as real estate.

He began to manage artists like Juice WRLD since he prefers the financial stability and personal fulfillment of being an executive, which rapping didn’t deliver for him.

He prefers the long-term career path that he has chosen, compared to the high-risk and low-profit nature of being a rapper. Lil Bibby also has no interest in fame and wants to avoid falling back into street life.

Learn Perspective From Fetty Wap

Living a luxury lifestyle can mean different things to people. Fetty Wap once clearly had the markers of being a millionaire from buying luxury cars, Jordans, and high-stakes activities like skydiving. However, being deterred by years in prison hasn’t stopped him from living well and having a good attitude.

The rapper has found a new lease on life by improving his fitness, adding other business pursuits, and focusing on his family life. He even has a huge appreciation for a simple ritual like showering, which many people may take for granted.

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