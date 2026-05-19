Queen Latifah’s Partnership With WeightWatchers and the Arrival of Generic Liraglutide

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Queen Latifah has proudly showcased full-figured beauty for decades in an industry that prefers skinnier stars. As she balances menopause and maintaining health while over age 50, the New Jersey native has become Weight Watchers’ first spokesperson for their new Weight Watchers for Menopause program.

Menopause often comes with unexpected weight gain. A study by Mehta, Marso, and Neeland for Obesity Science & Practice concluded a 5% and 10% weight loss on liraglutide compared with a placebo.

Generic liraglutide is a cheaper alternative to brand-name GLP-1 medications, which program members can get for as low as $20 monthly. Affordable access to this GLP receptor can help more Black women improve their quality of life, from combating menopausal weight gain to reducing the onset of conditions linked to poor metabolic health.

How Can Queen Latifah’s Wellness Journey Inspire Others?

Before partnering with Weight Watchers, Queen Latifah began working to change the narrative around obesity with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk on the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”

The star aimed to spread U.N.I.T.Y. among others to conquer the feelings of self-hate regarding weight issues, something she admitted to Essence that she dealt with in her teens before deciding to love herself.

She managed to overcome self-doubts and societal negativity attached to her size, even while in an industry obsessed with thinness. By the time she was on the hit show “Living Single,” she was ready to “set it off” and defend herself and the cast from insistence from executives for them to lose weight despite looking like actual women in the community they represented.

Representing with Confidence

Ms. Dana Owens continued to stand her ground when being asked to lose weight for other roles. Her beauty, strength, and vitality made it possible to do something with “The Equalizer” that few can do: take over a role from Denzel!

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After her highly visible recent weight loss, which people noted on a family outing at Disneyland, she continues to promote balance and inclusivity so women of all sizes and older ages can feel confident in their skin. She’s chosen to lose weight after understanding how her body has changed with menopause and being honest about the effect obesity has had on her family.

Incorporating Age-Appropriate Fitness and Health

Queen Latifah has continued to approach aging with the same confidence and positive outlook as she has with weight. As she told Women’s World, “Being in your 50s is a rediscovery of life. Finally, women have time to reset, and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Regarding her fitness routine, Ms. Owens cites low-impact activities such as:

Hiking

Walking

Biking

Scooter riding

She understands the importance of keeping her heart healthy and values her mom’s advice on getting proper sleep. Latifah continued to tell Women’s World, “Sometimes I throw some music on at home and just dance for 20 minutes.”

Partnering with WeightWatchers for Menopause

The outspoken performer has made this transition as part of a holistic program to help break the stigma around female midlife health changes. Weight Watchers offers specialized care to women going through the change of life from menopause to post-menopause that includes access to generic liraglutide.

She admitted to People that her menopause journey hasn’t been as scary as it is for others due to a doctor who’s given her proper information on managing it. So far, crazy hot flashes and night sweats have eluded her.

What Is Generic Liraglutide?

A GLP-1 agonist, this single-dose, pre-filled pen injection can help lower blood sugar in type 2 diabetes. It’s available in a brand name, but the generic option makes it more accessible for those on a budget who need a boost for improving metabolic health and weight control.

According to Weight Watchers’ liraglutide program details, you can get generic liraglutide under Saxenda or Victoza, and you may lose an average of between 4% and 8% of your body weight.

Why Is Metabolic Health Such a Big Topic?

Having someone like Queen Latifah promote body confidence while focusing on health equity matters, as metabolic syndrome disproportionately affects Black women. For example, cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death among Black women in the United States, according to St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

High blood pressure, stroke, and other conditions can occur earlier in life compared to other demographics. High rates of obesity add to this problem, as it also increases the onset of type 2 diabetes.

That’s why weight management and understanding of hormonal changes that occur during menopause are essential to the Black community.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Oprah No Longer with WeightWatchers?

In March 2024, Oprah left the Weight Watchers board to avoid a conflict of interest from her own special on weight loss medication. She also used a weight loss drug in her recent significant loss.

She discussed this topic on ABC’s “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution.” It was around this time that Weight Watchers began transitioning to offering similar medication services.

However, Oprah donated all of her company stock to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture to avoid accusations of profiting from this particular weight loss topic.

How Many Children Does Queen Latifah Have?

Queen Latifah is a proud mother, with partner Eboni Nichols, to one child, a son named Rebel, who was born in 2019. While Queen Latifah has been notoriously private about her family life, she did confirm her family during the 2001 BET Awards.

How Much Does WW Menopause Cost?

For a 12-month commitment, expect to pay about $22 to $25 per month. This precludes specialized nutrition, activity, and sleep guidance that can help any woman dealing with menopause, perimenopause, or postmenopausal life.

Receive special content and registered dietitian support that you can combine with the Weight Watchers clinic for about $65 to $74 dollars a month.

Take a Shot at Longevity and Health

Enjoy the longevity flex that Queen Latifah clearly exudes well into her 50s. Start fending off metabolic conditions that often plague Black women now, and get the help you may need from Weight Watchers and generic liraglutide.

By taking a sensible approach to weight management, hormone control, and adjusting daily routines, you can be happy and glowing in the second half of your life as well.

Pump up your health glow by reviewing more health-based content on our website.