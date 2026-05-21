Subscribe
Desktop banner

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Music

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: DJ Holiday's Birthday Bash Playlist

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: DJ Holiday's Birthday Bash Playlist

Published on May 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash Playlist - DJ Holiday
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Mr. 7 O’Clock himself, the legendary DJ Holiday, stays true to the ATL with his Birthday Bash playlist. From classics with Gucci, T.I. and Rocko to new cuts from Sexyy Red, Bally Baby & Bellygang Kushington, DJ Holiday represents all eras of the culture with this playlist.

LISTEN AND SAVE DJ HOLIDAY’S PLAYLIST BELOW!

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: DJ Holiday's Birthday Bash Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    BASKET-NBA-SPURS-THUNDER

    A Timeline Of Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama's Rivalry

    Cassius Life
    Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 30th Birthday At Tao Nightclub

    Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Recent Encounter With Ex French Montana On Rare Night Out

    Bossip
    Strung First Look Images & Key Art

    ‘Sprung’ : Chloe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield & CoCo Jones’ Bring Bone-Chilling Suspense To Malcom D. Lee’s New Twisty-Turny Thriller

    Bossip
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals

    WNBA's Kysre Gondrezick Teases New Subscription, Social Media Convinced It's Something Spicy

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron James Relationship, “People Can Reconcile Their Differences”

    Comment
    Grand Theft Auto VI
    11 Items
    Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Word? : ‘GTA 6’ Pre-Orders Are Reportedly About To Begin

    Comment
    GOMF x Latto x GloRilla
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Big Mama, One Kid: Latto May Have Welcomed Her First Child

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    Music  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Pitchfork Gives Drake’s ICEMAN a Brutal 4.8 Rating

    Comment
    White House Drake MAGA cover
    4 Items
    drake  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

    White House X Account Shares Drake ‘ICEMAN’ Cover As MAGA Meme, Immediately Dragged

    Comment
    Trending
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Max B Took Shots At Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe Fires Back

    Comment
    The Future: A Gentlemans Club
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Drake & Future Link Back Up On ‘ICEMAN’ Album

    Comment
    Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Attend Victoria's Secret Event
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Named In Unsealed Epstein File From 2009

    Comment
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Latto May Have Just Hard Launched Her Relationship With 21 Savage

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    17 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cherokee D’Ass Didn’t Appreciate Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Name Drop

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close