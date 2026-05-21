Source: R1 Digital / R1

Mr. 7 O’Clock himself, the legendary DJ Holiday, stays true to the ATL with his Birthday Bash playlist. From classics with Gucci, T.I. and Rocko to new cuts from Sexyy Red, Bally Baby & Bellygang Kushington, DJ Holiday represents all eras of the culture with this playlist.

LISTEN AND SAVE DJ HOLIDAY’S PLAYLIST BELOW!

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: DJ Holiday's Birthday Bash Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com