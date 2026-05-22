Ludacris “Pull Over,” Drake “Whisper My Name” & More | Daily Visuals 5.21.26

With a gang of Hip-Hop legends and icons giving this rap thing another go over the last few years (and actually doing the damn thing), it’s only right that one of the best rhymers ever, Ludacris get back in the booth as he awaits the fate of the Fast & Furious franchise (is Fast 11 ever gonna get made?).

Dropping off some new visuals to “Pull Over,” Luda returns with some of his classic antics as he uses CGI and simple special effects to create a comedically ridiculous video that features ridiculously thick women that cause him to wild out and find himself in some precarious situations. His day-one fans will love this.

Drake meanwhile continues to release an onslaught of videos and for his clip to “Whisper My Name,” the Canadian crooner attends a funeral with a baddie of his own before making sure some of his ops get dealt with in a snowy forest. Hella dramatic.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hit-Boy, Paul Wall, and more.

LUDACRIS – “PULL OVER”

DRAKE – “WHISPER MY NAME”

HIT-BOY – “FRANCHISE BOY”

PAUL WALL – “ELBOW ROOM”

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KP – “WHAT IT BE”

JORJA SMITH – “WHAT’S DONE IS DONE”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “BUTTERFLIES.”

TY DOLLA $IGN – “GOOD TO ME”