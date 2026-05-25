Vince Staples Drops “White Flag” Video Ahead Of New Album

Vince Staples is officially back outside. The Long Beach rapper just dropped the visual for “White Flag,” giving fans another glimpse into the world of his upcoming album while reminding everyone why he remains one of the most unique voices in Hip-Hop.

As per Complex, the video keeps things direct and symbolic rather than flashy. Early in the clip, a Klansman can briefly be seen standing behind the American flag before Vince Staples pulls it down, paints it white with a roller, and later unloads an automatic rifle into it. The imagery is intentionally uncomfortable and clearly playing with themes tied to race, patriotism, and America’s darker history, but Vince never overcomplicates the presentation. The visuals stay stripped down while the track finds him leaning into a more melodic rap pocket than fans may expect. It is the kind of blunt symbolism that fits Vince perfectly—making a statement without feeling like he has to spell every part of it out.

Beyond the music itself, Staples has built a cult following because of his personality. Fans rock with him not just because he can rap, but because he’s always felt refreshingly blunt in an era where everybody sounds media trained. Whether he’s trolling in interviews, giving dry one-liners, or shutting down goofy industry conversations with a single sentence, Vince carved out his own lane by never sounding like he was trying too hard.

Musically, it’s also been a minute since fans got a full-length project from him. His last album, Dark Times, dropped back in 2024 and was praised for being more personal and introspective than some of his earlier work. Before that, projects like Ramona Park Broke My Heart, Big Fish Theory, and FM! helped establish him as one of the most consistent artists of his generation—someone equally comfortable making experimental records or giving sharp commentary on fame, street life, and growing up in California.

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“White Flag” appears on his upcoming album Cry Baby, which is currently expected to arrive later this summer. While Vince hasn’t revealed every detail surrounding the project yet, the rollout already feels intentional, especially with visuals like this helping build the atmosphere around the album.

If “White Flag” is any indication, Staples looks ready to step back into album mode in a major way. You can see the video below.