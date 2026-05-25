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Goodie Mob Honored With Rico Wade Game Changer Award

Goodie Mob Honored With Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash XXX With Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T

Goodie Mob links with Mandy B and DJ Jazzy T at Birthday Bash XXX to talk legacy, old Atlanta and the Rico Wade honor.

Published on May 24, 2026
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Goodie Mob Reflects On Legacy At Birthday Bash XXX

Off the Clock’s Mandii B and DJ Jazzy T caught up with Goodie Mob backstage at Birthday Bash XXX to celebrate a true Atlanta legacy. The Dungeon Family icons talked about their history with the show, how they helped start the trend of repping ATL on the Birthday Bash stage, and what it means to still be here 30 years later. Looking “better than ever” and feeling just as strong, the group embraced the moment of being honored while still pushing forward.

From Humble Beginnings To ATL Tradition

When asked about their memories of Birthday Bash, Goodie Mob reminded everyone that they were part of the show’s early foundation. They spoke on how they helped set the tone for representing Atlanta at the concert back in its humble beginnings. Decades later, they are still on that stage, holding it down for the city that raised them. For fans who grew up on their music, seeing them at Birthday Bash XXX feels like watching living history in real time.

Advice To Their Younger Selves

Mandii B asked what they would tell a younger Goodie Mob if they could talk to themselves back then. The message was clear: stay humble, be observant, and never turn a blind eye to what is going on around you. They stressed the importance of living life and having fun, but also educating yourself about the business side and getting those contracts right. It is the kind of game they now pass along to the next generation coming up in hip hop.

Old Atlanta Memories And Timeless Music

As “old Atlanta,” Goodie Mob also shared what they miss from a city that has changed so much over the years, quickly naming spots like 112 and Santrell’s. They explained that making good music is what allowed them to stand the test of time, pointing to classic albums like Soul Food, Still Standing and World Party and the work they did with Organized Noize. Being honored with the Rico Wade Game Changer Award is deeply personal, since Rico was their brother and teacher. Still making new music and adapting to today’s hip hop, they see it as a blessing to be able to teach the youth and show how they built their path.

Goodie Mob Honored With Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash XXX With Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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