Subscribe
Desktop banner

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Music

Soulja Boy Turns Up Birthday Bash XXX

Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Published on May 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Soulja Boy Taps In With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Backstage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX, Kyle Santillian, Lore’l and The Morning Hustle crew linked up with a guest who needs no introduction: Soulja Boy. Live from the sold-out show, he pulled up full of energy, ready to rock the stage and turn Atlanta all the way up. He told the team he was feeling good and locked in on bringing the city the classics they came to hear. For Soulja Boy, the night was about celebrating history while reminding fans why he calls himself “the first rapper to do everything.”

Bringing The Classics Back To The Bash

When asked what the first thing he was going to do on the Birthday Bash stage would be, Soulja Boy kept it simple: turn up. He said he knows the city is ready for the records that changed the game, so he planned to run the classics and let the crowd go crazy. Having performed at Birthday Bash before, he talked about how the love from Atlanta “hits different” every time. To still be part of the show all these years later, especially at such a milestone year, is something he calls a blessing.

From Early Controversy To Samples And Respect

The Morning Hustle also revisited the early days, when there was controversy over whether people respected the music he was making. Now, Soulja Boy said he feels vindicated seeing a new generation of stars sampling his songs and taking them back onto the Billboard charts. He shouted out GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion and Latto as examples of artists flipping his work and doing their thing. Watching that evolution, he said, makes it clear that the impact of his sound is still being felt.

On Comebacks, Consistency And Day Ones

The conversation shifted to comebacks and longevity, with Soulja Boy insisting that anybody can make a comeback if they stay consistent. He believes a lot of people fall off because they give up, but if you keep going, there is always another moment. Before hitting the stage, he sent love to his day one fans who have been rocking with him from the start. With 2026 “going crazy” in his words, he promised they are about to turn up once again at Birthday Bash XXX.

Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    K. Michelle x Idris Elba

    'People Thought I Wasn't Good Enough': K. Michelle Sets The Record Straight On Her Past Relationship With Idris Elba

    Bossip
    Kandi Burruss attends The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2026

    Girls Trip! Kandi Burruss Says Phuket On 50th Birthday Trip To Thailand With Other Reality TV Favs, Todd Tucker Sends Well Wishes

    Bossip

    Jaxson Dart Proudly Introduces Donald Trump At NY Rally, Giants Teammate, Abdul Carter & Social Media React

    Cassius Life
    Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ordered To Pay $1 Million In Child Support Over Kid With Club Dancer

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron James Relationship, “People Can Reconcile Their Differences”

    Comment
    Charlie Puth: Whatever's Clever! World Tour
    2 Items
    Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Wiz Khalifa Wanted In Romania On Drug Conviction

    Comment
    13 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    MAGA Outrage Ensues After Quinta Brunson Lands Role As Betty Boop

    Comment
    Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Attend Victoria's Secret Event
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Named In Unsealed Epstein File From 2009

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Ray J Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire During Struggle MMA Debut At ‘Brand Risk 14’ Event

    Comment
    Trending
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    Music  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Pitchfork Gives Drake’s ICEMAN a Brutal 4.8 Rating

    Comment
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Latto May Have Just Hard Launched Her Relationship With 21 Savage

    Comment
    Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    17 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cherokee D’Ass Didn’t Appreciate Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Name Drop

    Comment
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Drake Is On Pace To Make History After Dropping Three Albums In One Night

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close