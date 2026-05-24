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Fabo Turns Up Birthday Bash XXX With DJ Misses

Fabo Brings Bankhead Energy To Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX With DJ Misses

Published on May 24, 2026
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Fabo Taps Back In For Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX

Posted on the Corner with DJ Misses, Atlanta legend Fabo pulled up to Hot 107.9’s sold-out Birthday Bash XXX ready to turn the city up. Live from the 30th anniversary show, DJ Misses caught up with him backstage to talk memories, milestones, and what fans can expect when he hits the stage. For Fabo, being part of this lineup is another full-circle moment in a career deeply rooted in Atlanta’s streets and sound.

From Climbing The Fence To Rocking The Stage

When DJ Misses asked about his greatest Birthday Bash memory, Fabo went straight back to the early days. He laughed as he shared a story about climbing the fence at Lakewood just to get into the show when he and his crew were buzzing in the streets but couldn’t get in the building. His partner Mook B made the jump first when they were denied at the gate, and they ended up inside anyway. Fast forward to now, and that same artist is not only in the building, but on the official Birthday Bash XXX stage.

Representing Bankhead And The Westside

Fabo made it clear that when he hits the stage, fans can expect straight Bankhead, Westside, Zone One energy. He promised a great experience focused on giving the crowd exactly what they came to see. Being chosen to rock the Birthday Bash stage is something he calls a major accomplishment, especially knowing how hard it is for artists to get that slot. For longtime fans, it is a chance to relive classic moments and see that he can still “do this thing” with the same high energy.

Honoring Shawty Lo And The City’s Love

Asked how it feels to be considered a legend in his city, Fabo stayed humble but grateful. He said there is still a lot of work to do, but he appreciates having the fans on his side and riding with him over the years. He also took a moment to say “RIP Shawty Lo,” noting that without Shawty, a lot of what they built would not exist. With his son by his side backstage, Fabo joked that he keeps reminding him he is still the truth, and the Birthday Bash XXX crowd is set to see it live.

Fabo Brings Bankhead Energy To Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX With DJ Misses was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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