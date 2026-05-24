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Daysha Taylor Owns Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Stage

Daysha Taylor Owns Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Stage As Who’s Hot Winner

Who’s Hot winner Daysha Taylor hits her first-ever Birthday Bash XXX stage, launching her solo era in front of a sold-out ATL crowd.

Published on May 24, 2026
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Daysha Taylor Steps Out Solo At Birthday Bash XXX

Backstage at Hot 107.9’s sold-out Birthday Bash XXX, Miasia Symone sat down with this year’s Who’s Hot winner, Daysha Taylor, just moments after she ripped the stage. The energy was high as Daysha celebrated opening the show and making a statement in front of a packed Atlanta crowd. Known to many from the Taylor Girlz, she is now stepping into a new era and proving she can shut it down on her own. For Daysha, this performance marks a major milestone in a growing solo journey.

RELATED: Hooper James Shines As Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Athlete of the Mic Winner

First Time On The Birthday Bash XXX Stage

Despite the massive stage and sold-out crowd, Daysha said she was not intimidated by the moment. Instead, she felt grateful because this was her first time ever performing at Birthday Bash in her entire career. She shared that she has only been pursuing her solo career for about six months, which makes opening the show an even bigger win. Calling it a “good big first thing,” Daysha made it clear she planned to shut it down and leave everything on the stage.

From Taylor Girlz To Her Own Voice

Many fans were first introduced to Daysha through the Taylor Girlz, but she explained why stepping out on her own was important. She described herself as grown now, with a different sound, a different voice, and a message she needs to get across. As a mother of three, she said it is time to get where she is trying to go and stop playing with her potential. This new solo chapter is about proving her point, popping her talk, and fully owning who she is as an artist.

Fueled By Family And Aiming For The Stars

When Miasia asked what keeps her reinventing herself, Daysha pointed straight to her kids as her biggest motivation. She wants to be able to give them acres, land, and a solid foundation, just like her parents provided for her growing up. Their constant support helped push her career, and she wants to be that same example for her children. With female rap winning the game right now, she encourages emerging artists to go for the stars, do what they are not used to, and always give their fullest effort.

Daysha Taylor Owns Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Stage As Who’s Hot Winner was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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