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Ying Yang Twins Talk Party Music Legacy & Roots At Birthday Bash XXX

Ying Yang Twins Talk Party Music Legacy & ATL Roots With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Ying Yang Twins link with The Morning Hustle at Birthday Bash XXX to salute ATL, party music and another history-making set.

Published on May 24, 2026
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  • Ying Yang Twins have performed at Birthday Bash since its early days in 'the yard'.
  • They aimed to put a face to party music by adding personality, storytelling, and club-ready hooks.
  • The Whisper Song marked a shift in their sound, catching listeners off guard.

Ying Yang Twins Check In Backstage At Birthday Bash XXX

Backstage at Birthday Bash XXX, The Morning Hustle’s Kyle Santillian and Lore’l linked up with Atlanta legends the Ying Yang Twins ahead of another wild set. Grateful and energized, they said being back at Birthday Bash feels like a blessing they never take for granted. With the 30th anniversary lineup stacked, the duo made it clear they still plan to create the standout moment of the night once they hit the stage.

From Early Yard Shows To Anniversary Stages

When asked how many Birthday Bash shows they have been part of, the Ying Yang Twins laughed and said “a lot of them.” They reminded everyone that they were doing Birthday Bash back when it was held in “the yard” and not the current venue. From those early days, they were down for the A and helped build what the concert has become. For them, every year holds its own memory, but the best moment, they joked, has not happened yet because it is about to go down tonight.

Putting A Face To Party Music

Lore’l admitted she once thought the two were actually brothers, which they quickly corrected, noting they told the truth from day one. They broke down that the Ying Yang name is an acronym tied to their mission: putting a face to party music. In their view, people never really saw party records as music with lyrical content, so they set out to change that. By bringing personality, storytelling and club-ready hooks, they say they made it okay for “real ones” to hit the club, have fun, smile and still feel represented.

Whisper Song, Influence And The Next Generation

When Kyle shouted out “The Whisper Song” as his favorite Ying Yang record, they explained why it hit so differently. It was the first time they did not yell on a hook, which flipped everything people expected from them and caught listeners off guard. Reflecting on their impact, they talked about how they came up in a time when “ignorance was bliss” and chose to say “shake it like a salt shaker” instead of going straight explicit. They credit pioneers like Uncle Luke and admit every generation will push things further, but wish some artists would use their brains a bit more with the lyrics. No matter what, they know that when they hit the Birthday Bash XXX stage, the crowd will be shaking it like a salt shaker and then some.

Ying Yang Twins Talk Party Music Legacy & ATL Roots With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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