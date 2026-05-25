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T.I. Runs Birthday Bash XXX As Headliner

T.I. Talks ‘Kill The King,’ Legacy And “Mr. Birthday Bash” Status With Lore’l At Birthday Bash XXX

Published on May 25, 2026
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  • T.I. sees Birthday Bash as deeply woven into Atlanta's culture, with too many memorable moments to choose a favorite.
  • Rumors swirl about T.I.'s upcoming album and family appearances, but he remains tight-lipped, focusing on the collective Harris family.
  • As the 'King of Birthday Bash,' T.I. believes the sold-out show is a testament to the event's enduring significance in Atlanta.

T.I. Crowns Birthday Bash XXX As Headliner

Backstage at Hot 107.9’s sold-out Birthday Bash XXX, Lore’l from The Morning Hustle sat down with the night’s headliner, T.I., a man many now call “Mr. Birthday Bash.” She told him fans kept naming his infamous on-stage showdown as their favorite Birthday Bash moment, saying he “shut down somebody’s career,” but Tip simply replied he was just doing his part. For him, this year is another chapter in a long history of moments tied to the show and the city.

RELATED: The South Got Somethin’ To Say: Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX

Too Many Classic Moments To Pick Just One

When Lore’l asked for his single favorite Birthday Bash memory, T.I. said there are too many to choose from. He explained that each one feels special and that the show as a whole means a lot to Atlanta and the culture. Rather than point to one highlight, he sees the entire 30-year run as something deeply woven into people’s lives. Heading into Birthday Bash XXX, he approached it like every other year: step on stage with the intention to create new moments.

Rumors, Family And The ‘Kill The King’ Album

Lore’l pressed Tip about all the rumors swirling around his set, from surprise guests like 50 Cent to family appearances. T.I. refused to confirm or deny anything, calling those “erroneous allegations” and keeping the mystery alive. She also asked about his upcoming tour with his sons Domani and King, and whether there was any competition over who joins him on stage. Tip said his kids do not fight to be around their parents; the Harris family always moves as a unit, and everything they do is a collective effort for the greater good.

The conversation shifted to his highly anticipated album “Kill The King,” which many expected before Birthday Bash. T.I. teased that it “might be out by the time you get to your car,” but refused to officially confirm a release, again warning that is how rumors start. Still, he promised listeners can expect greatness whenever it drops and reaffirmed that this will be his last album.

King Of The South, King Of Birthday Bash

Lore’l noted that this 30th anniversary show sold out three months in advance with T.I. as the headliner, and asked how that feels as he allegedly exits the game. Tip said the turnout is really a testament to what the Birthday Bash brand has meant to the city, the people and the culture. He believes fans show up for what they feel is important, and Birthday Bash clearly still matters. Reflecting on the recent 20th anniversary celebration of the movie “ATL,” which shut down Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he added that their brother Jason Weaver could not attend due to a scheduling conflict but was there in spirit. As the interview wrapped, Lore’l saluted him as the king of Birthday Bash and king of the South, with T.I. ready to shut the night down once again.

T.I. Talks ‘Kill The King,’ Legacy And “Mr. Birthday Bash” Status With Lore’l At Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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