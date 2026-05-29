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Clavicular Tried To Kick DaBaby Out His Club Over Guns

Looksmaxxing Streamer Clavicular Tried To Kick DaBaby Out His Club Over Guns

Clavicular, a popular streamer part of the "looksmaxxing" trend, attempted to kick DaBaby out of his club for allegedly bringing in guns.

Published on May 29, 2026
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Clavicular, the streamer who found himself in legal trouble earlier this year, is back in the news. As seen in a pair of social media posts, Clavicular confronted DaBaby’s crew for bringing firearms into his nightclub.

Clavicular, who has been in some legal hot water this year, owns a Miami nightclub known as Bacara that he co-owns with Wack 100. As captured by a clip account on X, one clip shows the “looksmaxxing” streamer speaking outside the club, clearly frustrated by DaBaby and his crew for allegedly bringing guns inside the establishment.

While DaBaby was onstage, Clavicular attempted to shut down the performance, which the North Carolina rapper ignored and kept the show going.

Considering DaBaby’s past legal issues and onstage outbursts that offended a large group of people, it appears that he isn’t concerned about doing further damage to his career.

A quick scan of the streamer’s social media accounts doesn’t seem to address the dustup, nor did DaBaby offer any further words. We also looked for comments from Wack 100, who typically has plenty to say about anything he’s involved in, but to no avail.

Photo: Getty

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