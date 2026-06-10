Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Pooh Shiesty Trial For Gucci Mane Kidnapping Pushed Back

Date For Pooh Shiesty’s Trial Pushed Back Until 2027

The trial will take place on February 22, 2027, instead of July 6.

Published on June 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • According to local news affiliate WREG (News Channel 3), the trial will take place on February 22, 2027, instead of July 6.
  • According to U.S. Attorney Raybould, Pooh Shiesty was the ringleader of the robbery and was on home confinement at the time of the alleged crime due to a prior firearms conspiracy charge and conviction handed down by the Southern District of Florida.
  • Electronic monitoring data placed Pooh Shiesty at the scene of the alleged crime, and several defendants hopped on social media to show off the stolen goods.
Pooh Shiesty Trial For Gucci Mane Kidnapping Pushed Back
Prince Williams / Pooh Shiesty

The trial date for Pooh Shiesty (Lontrell Williams Jr.), his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., Memphis rapper Big30, and six other defendants who are accused of kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and two other victims has been pushed back.

According to local news affiliate WREG (News Channel 3), the trial will take place on February 22, 2027, instead of July 6.

Per WREG:

On January 10, 2026, U.S. Attorney Raybould said three music industry professionals traveled to Dallas, Texas, for a scheduled business meeting.

Williams Jr. arranged the meeting to discuss the terms of his recording contract with one of the victims, agents said.

As alleged, once the three men were inside the recording studio, Williams Jr. and eight co-conspirators, several of whom traveled from Memphis, Tennessee, executed a coordinated armed takeover, U.S. Attorney Raybould mentioned. Williams Jr. allegedly produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint.

Raybould stated that the remaining armed suspects robbed the other victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash, and other high-value items.

Pooh Shiesty Was The Alleged Ringleader

According to Raybould, Pooh Shiesty was the ringleader of the robbery and was on home confinement at the time of the alleged crime due to a prior firearms conspiracy charge and conviction handed down by the Southern District of Florida.

Electronic monitoring data placed Pooh Shiesty at the scene of the alleged crime, and several defendants hopped on social media to show off the stolen goods.

“And as described further in the complaint, within hours of leaving the Dallas studio, a number of the defendants were on social media displaying some of the items that appeared to be the jewelry that had been robbed from the victims,” said Raybould.

Bruh.

Keep it locked on HipHopWired for more updates on this case.

Related Tags

gucci mane Pooh Shiesty

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf

Karmelo Anthony Trial: Teen Sentenced To 35 Years For The Murder Of Austin Metcalf

Bossip
Four portraits of young women with curly, dark hair and glamorous makeup. The women are posing in various settings, including outdoors and against a brick wall.

Villa Vixens: Meet The Too Tea Black Baddies Of 'Love Island' Season 8 Causing Copious Commotion

Bossip
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals

Kai Cenat Announces Return Of Streamer University & Applications Flood Social Media

Cassius Life
A serious-looking man with blonde hair and a stern expression on the left. On the right, a basketball player in a white jersey jumps to shoot a basketball through a hoop.

Sleepy President Trump Booed & Blamed For Knicks Game 3 NBA Finals Loss To Spurs

Cassius Life
Trending
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols’ Family Wins $13 Million In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Comments
President Trump Makes An Announcement On Coal From The White House's Oval Office
10 Items
PHOTO OPS  |  Written By Tron Snow

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Scraps Struggle Freedom 250 Music Festival

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
7 Items
Sports  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Comments
26 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Summer Game Fest: All The Big Announcements

Comments
Trending
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Latto Confirms “Gimme Dat” Addresses Cardi B’s Leaked Phone Call [Video]

Comments
Aerial Twilight View of Kingston Cityscape and Waterfront in Jamaica
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Jamaica Suffered Islandwide Blackout, Power Has Returned

Comments
2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Files For Divorce From Adam22

Comments
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
2 Items
Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Comments
"MobLand" Global Premiere – Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Cassie Has Moved Out Of The United States, Per Court Documents

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close