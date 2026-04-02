Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Charged In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

Memphis rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30 are two defendants in the case of a robbery at a Dallas studio allegedly involving Gucci Mane.

Published on April 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Memphis rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30 are among nine individuals federally charged in a robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane. Pooh Shiesty and Big30 traveled to a Dallas, Texas, studio to allegedly strong-arm Gucci Mane, leading to their arrests and charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas, issued a press statement on Thursday (April 2), detailing the crime and uncovering the method by which Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and Shiesty’s father coordinated the robbery and kidnapping attempt.

From the press release:

“As alleged, nine defendants travelled to Dallas, Texas, to kidnap and rob victims who thought they were coming into town for a business meeting. Instead of discussing business in a civil matter, the defendants resorted to violence and intimidation to achieve their purported business objectives,” said Ryan Raybould, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. “For anyone contemplating using violence and intimidation as a business practice, I’m here to tell you that it will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted in the Northern District of Texas. This case also highlights the outstanding contributions of my colleagues across the United States, including in the Western District of Tennessee, Middle District of Tennessee, and the Eastern District of Texas, as well as the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and our state and local partners.”

The press release does not mention Gucci Mane, real name Radric Davis, yet other reports say that the January 10 incident that involved him was thought to be a discussion about recording contract matters with the music artists.

Instead, the authorities said Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams, used the moment to ambush Davis. In videos obtained by the authorities, two of the defendants flaunted stolen jewelry from the robbery on video.

What makes the case especially alarming is that Shiesty was on home detention after being freed from prison just last year, but was at the scene of the crime. Another man, Williams Sr., reportedly rented a car used in the crime. Other defendants took Greyhound from Memphis to Dallas, presumably on the orders of the rappers.

On social media, the reaction to the news is still ongoing. We’ve got the best reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment gucci mane Pooh Shiesty robbery

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him

    Cassius Life
    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Cardi B x Bia

    'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

    Bossip
    Trending
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    Nancy Metayer Bowen
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen Found Dead, Husband In Custody

    Comment
    Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna’s London Concert

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    kanye west  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Drops His Album ‘BULLY,’ Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close