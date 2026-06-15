Travis Scott & Nike To Collaborate On Nike Total 90 Collection

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Jordan collaborations with Travis Scott are damn near a guaranteed sell-out whenever they release something with a reverse swoosh on the silhouette, but can the Grammy-nominated rapper do the same with a new Nike capsule collection inspired by the World Cup?

According to Hypebeast, the “Highest In The Room” rapper and Nike are looking to take everyone by surprise with their sudden connection on the upcoming Cactus Jack x Nike Total 90 collection, which made its debut in the early 2000s. While Nike hasn’t confirmed the collection, Travis Scott blew up the spot by releasing a teaser for the upcoming collaboration on social media.

Though hype for the World Cup is basically non-existent due to the current state of the entire world (y’all know who to blame for that), we’re sure this collection will fly off the shelves as everything Travis Scott puts his name on is basically money in the bank.

Per Hypebeast:

Two pieces have been confirmed ahead of the release. A green Nike Phantom 6 Low has been worn by Scott as part of the official “Rip the Script” campaign visuals, placing the shoe within one of Nike’s most expansive 2026 football marketing pushes. A brown Total 90 jersey top has been separately revealed via teaser imagery, providing the collection’s first confirmed apparel piece. Both objects suggest the collection is operating across performance-adjacent footwear and football-inspired apparel, which is consistent with how Scott has expanded his Nike partnerships beyond pure footwear in recent years.

The timing is deliberate. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has made football the dominant cultural conversation of the summer, and Nike has been one of the loudest voices in that conversation through campaigns including “Rip the Script.” Travis Scott’s Total 90 collection enters that moment carrying one of the most recognizable football product names of the early 2000s. The Total 90 franchise defined Nike’s football identity across an era when the swoosh was at the peak of its on-pitch influence, and its resurgence as a lifestyle and streetwear reference has been building steadily across the past two years.

Will you be looking to cop any pieces of the upcoming Cactus Jack x Nike Total 90 collection? Let us know in the comments section below.