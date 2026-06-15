Subscribe
Close
Sports

Travis Scott & Nike To Collaborate On Nike Total 90 Collection

Travis Scott & Nike Collaborate On Nike Total 90 Collection

Published on June 15, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Nike Maxim Awards Show: Recognizing the Best of Nike
Source: Tom Hauck / Getty

Jordan collaborations with Travis Scott are damn near a guaranteed sell-out whenever they release something with a reverse swoosh on the silhouette, but can the Grammy-nominated rapper do the same with a new Nike capsule collection inspired by the World Cup?

According to Hypebeast, the “Highest In The Room” rapper and Nike are looking to take everyone by surprise with their sudden connection on the upcoming Cactus Jack x Nike Total 90 collection, which made its debut in the early 2000s. While Nike hasn’t confirmed the collection, Travis Scott blew up the spot by releasing a teaser for the upcoming collaboration on social media.

Though hype for the World Cup is basically non-existent due to the current state of the entire world (y’all know who to blame for that), we’re sure this collection will fly off the shelves as everything Travis Scott puts his name on is basically money in the bank.

Per Hypebeast:

Two pieces have been confirmed ahead of the release. A green Nike Phantom 6 Low has been worn by Scott as part of the official “Rip the Script” campaign visuals, placing the shoe within one of Nike’s most expansive 2026 football marketing pushes. A brown Total 90 jersey top has been separately revealed via teaser imagery, providing the collection’s first confirmed apparel piece. Both objects suggest the collection is operating across performance-adjacent footwear and football-inspired apparel, which is consistent with how Scott has expanded his Nike partnerships beyond pure footwear in recent years.

The timing is deliberate. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has made football the dominant cultural conversation of the summer, and Nike has been one of the loudest voices in that conversation through campaigns including “Rip the Script.” Travis Scott’s Total 90 collection enters that moment carrying one of the most recognizable football product names of the early 2000s. The Total 90 franchise defined Nike’s football identity across an era when the swoosh was at the peak of its on-pitch influence, and its resurgence as a lifestyle and streetwear reference has been building steadily across the past two years.

Will you be looking to cop any pieces of the upcoming Cactus Jack x Nike Total 90 collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

The Official Little Miss Drama Tour Concert After Party Hosted By Cardi B

'The Streets Are Calling Me!' Cardi B & Her Peek-A-Boo Cheeks Go Bing Bong Ballistic Over Knicks Win, Parties With Quavo & Travis Scott

Bossip
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration

R&BeEeEeE Regrets! Deiondra Sanders Reflects On Love Triangle Trauma After Jacquees' EXplosive Interview, Coach Prime Enters The Chat

Bossip
Four headshot portraits of diverse individuals: a woman with gold earrings, a man in a jacket, a man wearing a "Los Angeles The Hundreds" baseball cap, and a man with a serious expression.

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Exclusive: Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis & Sascha Penn Talk Lou Lou's Death

Cassius Life
A man comforting a woman in a dimly lit room. A woman with a serious expression. A man looking out a window.

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Recap: Raq & Kanan's Feud Immediately Causes Irreparable Harm To The Thomas Family

Cassius Life
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas
News  |  Written By Weso

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Comments
The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
7 Items
Sports  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Trending
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.
13 Items
Music  |  Written By Weso

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Comments
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
2 Items
Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Comments
NC State v Texas
Entertainment  |  Written By O Mazariego

Sir No Chill Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As “Cardi D’s” At NBA Finals Game 3

Comments
Birthday Bash XXX
soulja boy  |  Written By Weso

Soulja Boy Sends Kai Cenat The Most Aggressive Streamer University Application Yet

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close