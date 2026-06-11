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JAŸ-Z & Eminem Will Reconnect On Rakim's Upcoming Collab LP

JAŸ-Z & Eminem Will Reconnect On Rakim’s Upcoming Collab LP

JAŸ-Z and Eminem famously joined forces on the "Renegades" track, and will appear on Rakim, Masta Killa & Kurupt's upcoming LP.

Published on June 11, 2026
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Two men wearing red and camouflage clothing, one with a Yankees cap, posing together in a room with wooden paneling.

Rakim, Wu-Tang Clan’s Masta Killa, and Kurupt connected for a collaborative album that will feature several Hip-Hop heavyweights aside from the aforementioned. The untitled forthcoming project will reunite JAŸ-Z and Eminem, although it’s not known if Rakim, Masta Killa, or Kurupt Young Gotti will also trade bars with the titans.

A&R and producer Matthew “Almighty M80” Markoff shared an image to his Instagram page featuring the tracklist from the album from Rakim, Masta Killa, and Kurupt. On track 6, JAŸ-Z & Eminem’s names appeared for the untitled track. We should add that this looks to be an interlude, perhaps tempering some expectations.

In the caption for the post, M80 wrote, “AOTY 2026 – PUT SOME COT DAMN RESPEK ON MY NAME.”

While details surrounding the album are shrouded in mystery, it appears that the God MC is active once more after releasing last year’s The Re-Up project. Also on the album are Kurupt’s Dogg Pound colleague Daz Dillinger, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Killa Sin, Snoop Dogg, and more.

While JAŸ-Z proved he’s still in tip-top lyrical shape with his freestyle at the Roots Picnic, Eminem’s last studio album was 2024’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Em also appeared on “Animals (Pt. 1” from JID’s God Does Like Ugly (The Preluxe) project.

Photo: @almightym80 / Instagram

Related Tags

Eminem jay-z kurupt Masta Killa rakim

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