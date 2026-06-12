Big Tigger Under Investigation For Domestic Violence Incident

Radio personality Big Tigger is under investigation in connection with an alleged domestic dispute between him and his wife. Big Tigger’s wife posted a video depicting injuries and insinuated that her husband was connected, but issued a statement stating he was not an abuser.

As reported by TMZ, Big Tigger, real name Darian Morgan, was named the chief suspect in a domestic dispute between him and Alicia Brown. According to the report, Brown and Morgan were allegedly involved in a May incident, prompting Brown to post images of her imagery.

In the video, Brown accused her husband of engaging in an affair with his co-host, Francesca Amiker, and stated that the pair were heading towards divorce.

In the wake of the video being posted, some of Brown’s past legal troubles came to the surface, including leaving her preschool daughter in a locked car when she went to gamble, and that same daughter has been declared missing since 2019.

Tigger gave a statement to TMZ and delivered the same on Atlanta’s V103, which we’ll share in an excerpt below:

I understand this can happen when you are a public figure, and I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false. Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues. I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.

Brown also gave a statment to radio host Loren Lorosa, clarifying her position and stating that she’s following the advice of her legal counsel while also asking for privacy.

From Brown:

I want to be clear: I have never called my husband an abuser. Social media has drawn its own conclusions from information that was shared, but those conclusions are not statements I have made. I respect the legal process and believe law enforcement should be allowed to do its job without interference from anyone, including me.

In recent days, many claims, opinions, and narratives have circulated publicly. While I understand that people will form their own views, I remain confident that the facts will speak for themselves in due time. Until then, my focus remains on my family, my peace, and protecting those I love.

We’ve gathered some reactions from X, including the video. We do wish to warn that the images of the video might be disturbing to some, and we urge caution.

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Photo: Getty