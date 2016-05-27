That Time Ghostface Barked On Big Tigger #FlashbackFriday

Why are BET Rap City videos not readily available? Anyway, one particular famed interview on the long gone show was when Big Tigger chopped it up with Ghostface Killah, and might have been moments from catching a fade.

Was Ghost Deini just playing and getting his Joe Pesci in Goodfellas on? Maybe. Probably. But the way the Supreme Clientele rapper flipped when Tigger called him a “funny dude” is the stuff of legend.

The entire interview is a gem, but jump to the 7:28 mark to witness Tigger get put under Wu-Tang style pressure.

Oh yeah, Ghostface and Raekwon are going on the RAGU tour this summer.

—

Photo: screen cap