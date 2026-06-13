Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

HHW Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 6.12.26

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 6.12.26

In the new version of CRT FRSH, we're featuring 20 songs, alternating between acts you should know and acts you need to know.

Published on June 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young black student wearing headphones using smartphone while sitting on stairs

Peace to the entire Hip-Hop Wired nation, massive and crew! We’re back with an update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist, our first one for June, so let’s get into it.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it. — D.L. Chandler, lead curator for CRT FRSH

With the World Cup in full swing, we open with Future and Tyla’s “Game Time” from the official soundtrack for the games. We follow that one with Like from Pac Div and the track “wut happened” with Blu & Exile and Huey Briss from his Today Sounds Good project.

Key Glock shows up with the track “Go,” and then we added Casual’s “Nobody” from the Hieroglyphics member’s Black Magic album. We added Yung Miami’s buzzing “Spend Dat” track, then we follow that up with Tierra Whack’s Conductor Williams-assisted “WAX PAPER.”

West Coast mainstay YG shows up next with “INSECURE” with assistance from JID and Ab-Soul, and then we added “Belladonna” from Navy Blue’s excellent Sir Render album with assistance from Earl Sweatshirt.

Salute to Freddie Gibbs, Smoke DZA, Vince Staples, Trim, Nejma Nefertiti, Action Bronson, Roc Marciano, French Montana, Max B, Remy Ma, Drake, Ray Vaughn, Isaiah Rashad, Nick Grant, Westside Gunn, Young Chris, Rick Ross, T.I., and Rome Streetz.

Check us out in two weeks.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Certified Fresh CRT FRSH New Music playlist

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky Presents AWGE FW26 COLLECTION

Fashion Killa Coupled Up: Rihanna Packs On PDA For Her 'No.1 Fan' A$AP After He Asks For An Autograph--'I Had His Babies'

Bossip
A smiling blonde woman in a black top stands in front of red roses. A man wearing a black hat and sunglasses stands in a black jacket.

Did Carmelo Anthony Just Confirm He's Dating NFL Widow Racquel Smith?

Cassius Life
A smiling woman wearing a headscarf stands at a podium, while a man in a red jacket stands with his arms crossed in the background.

Rep. Ilhan Omar Rips Jerry Seinfeld Over Palestine "Doesn’t Exist" Remark

Cassius Life
Celebrities Visit V-103 Atlanta - April 1, 2026

Big Tigger 'Categorically' Denies Allegations He Abused His Wife & Had An Affair With Co-Host Francesca Amiker

Bossip
Trending
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols’ Family Wins $13 Million In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Comments
The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
7 Items
Sports  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Comments
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA
12 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Comments
Trending
26 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Summer Game Fest: All The Big Announcements

Comments
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
2 Items
Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Comments
Aerial Twilight View of Kingston Cityscape and Waterfront in Jamaica
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Jamaica Suffered Islandwide Blackout, Power Has Returned

Comments
UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas
News  |  Written By Weso

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close