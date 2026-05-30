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HHW Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 5.29.26

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 5.29.26

In the new version of CRT FRSH, we're featuring 20 songs, alternating between acts you should know and acts you need to know.

Published on May 29, 2026
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Smiling man wearing headphones working remotely at home

Peace to the entire Hip-Hop Wired nation, massive and crew! We’re back with another update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist, so let’s get into it.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it. — D.L. Chandler, lead curator for CRT FRSH

We open up with a track from Drake’s Iceman album, the “Janice STFU” track that some fans speculate is targeted at Joe Budden, Kendrick Lamar, and any of the OVO Sound honcho’s opps. We follow the track with Atlanta rapper Marco Plus’ single “Windows 98.”

BossMan Dlow gave his “Motion Party” single the remix treatment, adding Megan The Stallion on the assist. We follow that with the talented Samara Cyn’s “over influence.”

Young Nudy, who seems to be gearing up to flood the block again, shows up here with “Ya Dig,” and we added Kenny Mason’s “JUNKYARD FREESTYLE to the mix as well.

Trim, one of the top rising acts out right now, enlisted YKNIECE and BunnaB for her “BOAT REMIX,” and Swavay, who has taken the Internet by storm of late, is on the playlist with “BACK TO THE TRAP FREESTYLE” with a feature from the legendary Jermaine Dupri.

Salute to Isaiah Rashad, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi, Knowitall, bop phases, Larry June, Dvme, Deante’ Hitchcock, 6LACK, Childish Major, Anna Fields, Buddy, GuapDad 4000, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, KenTheMan, REASON, Cozz, Wil$on, KAT, Red Cafe, Benny The Butcher, Coyote, Conway the Machine, and Statik Selektah.

Check back in two more weeks for the CRT FRSH update and 20 brand-new selections. PEACE!

Photo: Getty

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