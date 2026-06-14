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Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B +

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Published on June 14, 2026
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A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.
@thesummersmash

Day 2 of Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival is officially in the books, and it lived up to the hype.

With another beautiful day in Chicago, festivalgoers were treated to perfect weather as the weekend’s momentum following Lil Uzi Vert’s headline performance on Day 1.

One of the biggest moments from Friday cam courtesy of Uzi, who spotted a fan in the crowd dressed in a looked inspired by the rapper’s Luv Is Rage 2 era. The resemblance was so striking that Vert brought him on stage, creating a viral moment that quickly spread across social media.

The fan, Marz, told Hip-Hop Wired how the unforgettable experiences came together.

“We weren’t even supposed to be there yesterday, we missed our flight so I was stressing. I had general admission, I went up to the will call because I didn’t get a wristband. She was like ‘let me upgrade you to VIP.’ Once Uzi went on I went to VIP, I got to the barricade, and he was like, ‘Ay n*gga if you’re gonna look like that come on stage.’ I started looking around and then Uzi was like, ‘yes n*gga you, get up here.’”

For a longtime Uzi supporter, it was a moment he’ll never forget.

As for Saturday’s festivities, New Jersey native B Jack$ had fans moving from the moment he hit the stage. When his breakout record “Get Jiggy” came on, a wave of concertgoers rushed toward his set.

Another standout performance came from Ian. The St. Louis rapper delivered one of the day’s most surprising sets, commanding the crowd on his first Summer Smash set. His first Summer Smash appearance was when Lil Yachty brought him on stage as a guest. Fast forward to 2026, and Ian had a crowd of his own rapping every word.

Closing out Hip-Hop’s slate on Day 2 was Baby Keem, who brought energy to the main stage. As soon as “Family Ties” blasted through the speakers, fans immediately opened up a massive mosh pit. Keem also showcased records from his latest project, Ca$ino, proving the album has already connected with listeners.

Despite being only four months old, fans rapped along word-for-word to newer cuts like “Good Flirts” and “Circus Circus Freestyle,” further proving Keem’s growing influence among the next generation of rap stars.

Check out the full recap from Day 2 of Lyrical Summer Smash Festival below.

Glaive

A person wearing a bright red hoodie performing on stage, with a microphone in hand and a metal frame structure visible in the background.
@therealkahlel

Glaive x Summer Smash 2026

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@therealkahlel

B Jack$

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A smiling man holding a microphone on stage, wearing a black t-shirt with a colorful graphic design.
@spkrbxpresents

B Jack$ x Summer Smash 2026

A person in a black outfit performing on stage, with lighting equipment and scaffolding visible in the background.
@spkrbxpresents

Marz, the fan Lil Uzi brought up on stage

A person with a punk-inspired hairstyle and face paint making an expressive, energetic gesture at an outdoor event or festival.
@therealkahlel

Ian

A person in a white shirt and scarf gesturing on a stage with lighting equipment and structures in the background.
@therealkahlel

Ian x Summer Smash 2026

A person in a white outfit stands on a stage with lighting equipment and scaffolding visible in the background.
@therealkahlel

Baby Keem

A person in a red costume stands in front of a large flaming "CASINO" sign, surrounded by intense flames and smoke.
@thesummersmash

Baby Keem x Summer Smash 2026

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@pleckham

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