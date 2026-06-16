Subscribe
Close
Tech

Samsung Is Bringing Ned's Spidey Tracket To The Real World

Samsung Galaxy Teams Up With ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ For Spidey Tracker Website

Spider-Man isn't the only thing folding and flipping in the upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Published on June 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • While this is obvious product placement, the partnership is bearing more fruit than just a blockbuster Samsung ad, becuase the collaboration is also introducing a one-of-a-kind fan experience that fans can experience online and in real-world spaces with the Spidey-Tracker.
  • The first-ever fan-powered Spidey Tracker will bring a key element from the film to life and put it in the hands of Spider-Man fans.
  • The website – SpiderTracker.com - which officially launches on Wednesday, June 17, comes ahead of the film's second trailer, which is supposedly dropping sometime this week.
A young person wearing glasses and a black shirt, sitting at a desk with a computer monitor and other electronics, using a smartphone.
Source: Spidey Tracker powered by Samsung Galaxy as seen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film. © & ™ 2026 MARVEL. ©2026 CPII & TSG 

We can always count on the MCU for an ambitious team-up, and for the next chapter in Spidey’s story, Samsung will be joining forces with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Samsung announced today that it is partnering with Sony Pictures on the latest superhero film featuring the webcrawler, confirming the Korean tech giant’s presence in the movie.

In the first trailer for Brand New Day, Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, along with the Galaxy Watch, all made appearances.

Spider-Man / Peter Parker (Tom Holland) can be seen using the Z Flip, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) is rocking with a Galaxy Z Fold, and some unknown figure can be seen sporting the Galaxy Watch.

While this is obvious product placement, the partnership is bearing more fruit than just a blockbuster Samsung ad, becuase the collaboration is also introducing a one-of-a-kind fan experience that fans can experience online and in real-world spaces with the Spidey-Tracker.

The first-ever fan-powered Spidey Tracker will bring a key element from the film to life and put it in the hands of Spider-Man fans.

A computer screen displaying a map with various icons and text, including "FIGHTING IN YOUR DIRECT VICINITY" and several menu options.
Spidey Tracker powered by Samsung Galaxy as seen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film. © & ™ 2026 MARVEL. ©2026 CPII & TSG 

In the film, Ned, a Spider-Man fan, uses the custom website to track Spider-Man and his appearances throughout the city.

The custom website, powered by Samsung Galaxy, will also allow fans to do the same and follow Spider-Man as he is “spotted at live events and venues, creator videos, and different locations around the world.”

A black smartphone displaying an alert message about safety regulations in a restricted area.
Spidey Tracker powered by Samsung Galaxy as seen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film. © & ™ 2026 MARVEL. ©2026 CPII & TSG 

The website – SpiderTracker.com – which officially launches on Wednesday, June 17, comes ahead of the film’s second trailer, which is supposedly dropping sometime this week.

Ned Breaks Down The Website In A New Video Featuring Never-Before-Seen Footage From The Film

A new video, aka “NedTalk,” the original FOS (Friend of Spider-Man) that dropped today, in which he explains how the website works and the inspiration behind it, all while using his Galaxy Z Fold smartphone. It also features some never-before-seen footage from the upcoming Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters July 31.

Related Stories

Related Tags

Marvel samsung Spider-Man

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

SSC Napoli v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

FIFA Fever! Finest Footballers & Sizzling Soccer Stars Sparking A World Cup Swoonami On Social Media

Bossip
A smiling woman wearing a New York Knicks hat and a denim jacket stands in a crowd at what appears to be a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Queens Of New York! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Hoops-Lovin’ Hotties & Bodega Baddies Who Painted The City Orange & Blue During The Knicks’ Championship Run

Bossip
UFC Freedom 250: Topuria v Gaethje

Biggest WTF Moments From Trump’s UFC White House Event

Cassius Life
Two men in business attire, one with a beard and the other with a mustache and goatee, looking directly at the camera.

Eric Trump Denies DMing Daniel Cormier About "Rigged" UFC White House Fights, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life
Trending
UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas
News  |  Written By Weso

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Comments
The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.
13 Items
Music  |  Written By Weso

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Trending
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Comments
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
2 Items
Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Comments
Birthday Bash XXX
soulja boy  |  Written By Weso

Soulja Boy Sends Kai Cenat The Most Aggressive Streamer University Application Yet

Comments
OVO Chubbs Birthday Celebration
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake’s Crodie, Chubbs Presses Streamers For Filming The Boy In Turks And Caicos

Comments
Two men wearing red and camouflage clothing, one with a Yankees cap, posing together in a room with wooden paneling.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

JAŸ-Z & Eminem Will Reconnect On Rakim’s Upcoming Collab LP

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close