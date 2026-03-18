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Peter Parker Forgotten In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Peter Parker Back Into The Swing Of Things In 1st ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer

Published on March 18, 2026
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SPIDER-MAN™: BRAND NEW DAY.
Source: Courtesy of Sony Pictures / Sony

After months of teasing and taunting their fanbase with clues and rumors of what to expect, Marvel has finally released the full trailer that we’ve all been waiting for. No, we’re not talking about Avengers: Doomsday (that would’ve made more sense), but rather Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And from the looks of it, it’s going to be one helluva ride.

Starring Tom Holland as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Brand New Day focuses on a post-No Way Home Spidey whose secret identity is once again unknown to the world, which in turn makes him the loneliest man on the planet. Still, he’s seemingly made a name for himself. In the trailer, he’s not only gifted the key to New York City, but seems to have some sort of “working relationship” with none other than The Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

Unfortunately for Peter, he seems to be dealing with some sort of existential crisis along with a mutation in his spider-infused DNA, which causes his superpowers to act out of whack at the worst possible moments. Hoping to solve his issues, he turns to one of the smartest men in the MCU, Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who’s rumored to Hulk out before the end credits roll.

Hoping to continue to evolve into the Spider-Man he was meant to be, Peter will have to do so while trying to win MJ back (Zendaya), fighting off The Scorpion (Michael Mando) and the ninja clan known as The Hand (possible Daredevil appearance in the cards?), and ultimately taking on a secret super villain that’s yet to be revealed.

Keep in mind the trailer didn’t even include Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) who’s rumored to be a young Jean Grey.

Needless to say, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will serve as quite the interesting precursor to the events set to go down in Avengers: Doomsday.

Check out the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters on July 31 in the comments section below.

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Marvel Spider-Man Zendaya

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