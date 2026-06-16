Teen Arrested After South Boston Lemonade Stand Robbery

The community of South Boston rallied around a pair of siblings who were robbed at gunpoint while operating a lemonade stand. With South Boston residents reeling from shock, the Boston Police Department did manage to arrest one of the suspects in the robbery.

CBS News reports that siblings aged 12 and 11 were operating a lemonade stand in South Boston near W. 9th and E Streets on June 10, around 4:44 local time. The siblings were approached by two individuals who asked them if they accepted Apple Pay. From there, one of the suspects demanded a box containing roughly $50 and flashed a gun before running off.

“He walked over here and said, ‘I might need to take the box,’ and he grabbed it with one hand, and he showed us the gun, which was right here,” said the eldest of the siblings.

The sibling added, “My sister she put her hands up and I said, ‘you can have it.’ But after that, I was a little annoyed because we were 12 and 11, and you shouldn’t really do that.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu visited the lemonade stand the next day, and Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said that a portion of the stand’s proceeds will be devoted to a program aimed at preventing gun violence, according to a USA Today report.

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Photo: Getty