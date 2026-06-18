Anna Moneymaker / Donald Trump

Something is very wrong with Donald Trump, and we can all see it with our two eyes, but the White House won’t admit it, and they continue trotting him out in front of cameras.

Donald Trump became the butt of the jokes after footage and photos from the G7 Summit showed Orange Mussolini looking absolutely lost and in bad health.

On top of badly bruised hands, eagle-eyed folks on social media noticed Trump looking absolutely lost, wandering off the stage, featuring other world leaders during a G7 Summit photo op on Tuesday.

A seemingly disoriented Trump can be seen walking away before other world leaders had to direct him back to the group.

In another moment, video footage captured Trump needing a helping hand from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to climb a single step to take a photo.

Social Media Points Out Donald Trump’s G7 Health Crisis Moments

The reactions to the videos and photos were swift, with many political commentators sharing their thoughts on Trump’s Weekend at Bernie’s moments.

“Every picture tells a story,” said the never-Trump Republican group, The Lincoln Project, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

A post from the Democratic Party read, “A confused Trump wanders off in the wrong direction and has to be guided back in front of G7 world leaders.”

Lucas Sanders, a progressive social media commentator, said, “WATCH: Here’s a very confusing Donald Trump wandering off in the wrong direction and had to be guided back in front of G7 world leaders. Does he actually know where he’s going?”

One social media user said the quiet part out real loud, writing on X, “If this were Biden, they’d call it ‘elder abuse’ and demand the 25th,” while another added, “If this was Biden, Fox would have had this on a loop.”

Where is the lie?

Donald Trump is not a healthy man, and eventually the White House will have to let us know why he has visited Walter Reed Military Medical Center numerous times to see an unprecedented 22 medical specialists, or why he has taken so many cognitive tests.

Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions below.